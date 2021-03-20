Small mistakes prevent some DOC employees from getting $1,500 ‘hazard’ pay bonus

Dave Ruples woke up at about 5 a.m. in September 2019 feeling groggy, tired and a little lightheaded.

He had about an hour before he had to be at Taycheedah Correctional Institution in Fond du Lac for his job as guard. But as he got dressed and took his dog out, everything started spinning faster and faster until he couldn’t stay standing anymore — another bout of vertigo, something he struggled with for about two years.

“It can get really bad, and then I have to lay back down or I’m gonna puke or I’m gonna fall over,” he said. “There was no way I could walk or drive. I would have probably ended up in a ditch or killed somebody.”

He called in sick at about 5:30 a.m. — a work rule violation because he’s required to call in at least 90 minutes before the start of his shift. Later, he got suspended from work for one day because of the late call and a previous late sick call two years earlier.

More than a year later, Ruples was denied a $1,500 bonus to frontline state employees supposedly in recognition of the hazardous conditions they have endured the COVID-19 pandemic. Taycheedah alone had 473 COVID-19 infections and one death among inmates and 85 self-reported cases among staff.

The reason for the denial? The rule infraction from 2019.