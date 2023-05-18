Southern Wisconsin is under an air quality advisory Friday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued the advisory for particulate matter from midnight Thursday until midnight Friday for the counties of Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

The wildfire smoke will move into southern and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning around midnight, and particulate matter concentrations will likely increase sharply before steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in, the DNR said.

The air quality index is expected to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups level. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

The DNR also has issued an air quality advisory from noon Thursday through noon Friday for the counties of Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon.