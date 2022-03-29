 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smoke from grass fire causes crash on I-94 in Jackson County, Wisconsin State Patrol says

  Updated
Heavy smoke from a grass fire caused a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin State Patrol said. 

No one was injured in the crash. Emergency crews responded to the incident in the eastbound lanes of the interstate north of Highway 121 around 3:20 p.m. 

A grass fire in the median just north of exit 98 near Northfield created poor visibility, prompting the crash. Traffic was blocked for about an hour and a half. 

