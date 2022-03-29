Smoke from grass fire causes crash on I-94 in Jackson County, Wisconsin State Patrol says

An employee at the BP gas station in Necedah rescued an intoxicated driver, who was allegedly four times over the legal limit, after she crashed her vehicle into a gas pump last week, authorities reported.
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff have never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
An unknown amount of animal fat plugged 2,000 feet of sanitary sewer over the weekend, resulting in about 5,000 gallons of untreated wastewater being discharged as it was cleaned up, according to a press release.
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Hundreds of clerks statewide are stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to someone delivering an absentee ballot on behalf of another. Even within Racine County, different municipalities are employing different policies.