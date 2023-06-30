Masks aren’t an option and neither is escaping indoors to filtered air conditioning.

That’s why wildlife experts are asking that birds and other animals be given their space to reduce stress at a time when their respiratory systems are being further taxed due to the lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.

And just like in humans, wildfire smoke can also impact vision clarity, interfere with smell and increase inflammation within bodies, according to Lindsey Long, a wildlife health veterinarian with the state Department of Natural Resources.

“We are limited in information on different air quality parameters and how they could impact individual species but it’s possible (we) might see some changes in behavior or adjustments to the air quality,” Long said Thursday. “Give them space so that they don’t feel the need to flush or run. Basically, limit those additional stressors such as close interactions as much as possible so that they have ability to minimize exertions as well.”

Air quality numbers in Madison were in the “very unhealthy” zone early Thursday but by later in the day had been upgraded to “unhealthy,” according to the DNR. An air quality advisory was in effect through noon on Friday for most of Wisconsin.

The deluge of smoke comes from more than 490 fires, with 255 of them considered to be out of control. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported this week that 29,393 square miles of land including forests has burned across Canada since Jan. 1, which exceeds the previous record set in 1989 of 29,187 square miles, according to the National Forestry Database.

The risk that smoke poses to humans, and to birds, depends somewhat on distance, according to a recent article by the Audubon Society. Toxic gases such as carbon monoxide pose a direct risk to firefighters on the front lines, but smoke’s primary hazards are particles smaller than a strand of hair, which can be carried for thousands of miles. And because of their tiny size, they can be absorbed directly into people’s bloodstream and, with exposure over time, lead to health problems, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the Audubon Society reported.

“The extent to which smoke affects birds’ health isn’t as well understood. The health effects may mirror what we see in people and they certainly manifest more quickly,” said Olivia Sanderfoot, an ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies the impacts of wildfire smoke on birds. “Bird lungs are not like human lungs: They are rigid, with several balloon-like air sacs facilitating airflow that travels only one way, so that birds take in air on both the inhale and exhale of a breath. This constant flow of fresh air pulls in roughly twice as much oxygen as human lungs, enabling birds to fly in oxygen-poor air at high altitudes. But it also makes them more susceptible to air pollution.”

At the International Crane Foundation near Baraboo, the 114 birds from the around the world have the option of staying outdoors or going into an indoor enclosure, said Kim Gray, the foundation’s chief operating officer.

“The main thing we’ve done is a keep a close eye on them,” Gray said. “So far they’ve been coming through all of this really well.”

Birds in the wild typically flee when they sense danger, like from an approaching fire. But with the smoke that has covered Wisconsin, it’s unlikely birds and other wildlife are feeling threatened.

“There’s no imminent danger so they’ll just wait it out,” Gray said. “It takes a lot of energy for bird to take on a new location. As long as there’s still food and there’s still water, they’re going to stick to that.”

For the animals at the Vilas Zoo in Madison, precautions depend on the indoor spaces available. Otters and the red panda are being given choices on whether they want to be inside or outside, but over the last two days the otters have been inside more than outside, according to Kristin Moala, the zoo’s outreach specialist.

The three orangutans, including 1-year-old Menjadi, are being kept indoors since their inside space is similar in size to their outdoor space, Moala said.

The zoo remains open, staff are being equipped with N95 masks, and youth educational programs are taking place indoors. Sunday’s Family Fun Day will go on as scheduled.

“We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that this will be blowing out soon,” Moala said. “We definitely have fewer people at the zoo and we’re definitely being impacted by it but were doing everything we can to keep our staff and our animals safe.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

