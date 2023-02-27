In an already fairly bizarre Saturday Night Live appearance, Woody Harrelson starred in one skit that poked fun at Cologuard, a mail-in cancer screening tool created by Madison-based Exact Sciences.
The skit involves the famous talking box from the Cologuard commercial, urging Woody Harrelson to mail in a stool sample to screen for colon cancer. Then it gets a little creepy, with boxes urging Harrelson to, well, poop in the them. You can watch the video below, or at this link. Just a warning: It is raunchy.
Exact Sciences used the opportunity to thank SNL for highlighting screening and to remind people that March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and of the Cologuard Classic golf tournament next weekend in Tucson.
And Cologuard thought the skit was worth laughing about.
