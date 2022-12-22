Snow disrupting travel, but cold and wind the greater danger for Wisconsin, much of country

Snow that began overnight was disrupting travel, while the cold and wind that follows is the greater danger for Wisconsin and much of the country, according to forecasters.

The state road conditions map around mid-day Thursday was showing Wisconsin's major highways to be either snow/ice covered or having slippery stretches, except in far southeastern Wisconsin where they were reported in good winter driving conditions.

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Saturday, with snow totals for the days-long storm ranging from 2 to 4 inches in far northwestern Wisconsin and 3 to 6 inches in southeastern Wisconsin, to the heaviest swath of 5 to 13 inches between those areas running northeast from the southwest corner of the state. Northeastern Wisconsin was forecast to get the most, with Green Bay at 7 to 11 inches and Sturgeon Bay at 9 to 13 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

But the wind will be the biggest travel hazard, picking up Thursday and gusting from 40 to 50 miles per hour Thursday night and Friday. Bitter cold air will rush in as well, dropping wind chills to 25 to 35 below from Thursday late afternoon into Saturday for southern Wisconsin.

The Weather Service warned that travel could be very difficult, especially once the winds pick up and possibly produce near-blizzard conditions at times.

Madison Streets Division trucks have been treating the main thoroughfares since the snow began, and crews will continue working the routes for the duration of the storm.

Due to the cold temperatures, the Streets Division shifted from applying salt to putting down sand on the hills, curves, and intersections to provide traction. That means those streets will be snow-covered, and they will remain snow-covered until after Christmas, when temperatures are expected to rebound.

For live traffic updates, follow 511 Wisconsin or the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Twitter.

Nationally, the "once in a generation" winter storm is touching nearly every state, with more than 100 million people across the U.S. currently under winter weather and wind chill alerts, and the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event," the Associated Press reported.

The storm is bringing record-breaking temperature drops and harsh snowy conditions that have resulted in more than 2,000 flight cancellations, highway closures and several state emergency declarations in the busiest travel season of the year.

A 37-degree drop in temperature over one hour at Denver International Airport on Wednesday is preliminarily the biggest ever recorded at that location, according to the Weather Service in Boulder.

Cheyenne, Wyoming, saw a 30-degree drop in temperature in only 10 minutes and a record-breaking 43-degree temperature drop in one hour.

Even Florida won't be spared with residents of the Sunshine State seeing sudden temperature drops Friday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Wednesday, saying, "Communities across the state are about to see temperatures that they haven't experienced in a decade or more."

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also declared states of emergency Wednesday, and Maryland activated emergency response operations ahead of the winter storm.

Major cities in the South — including Nashville, Memphis, Birmingham, Alabama, and Jackson, Mississippi — are expected to see snow Thursday.

The storm is expected to become a "bomb cyclone" Thursday evening into Friday, reaching the pressure equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane as it moves into the Great Lakes.

The most widespread weather hazard over the next few days will be the dangerous cold. Wind chill alerts are in effect for more than 25 states stretching continuously from the Texas Gulf Coast to the US-Canadian border.

Much of the snow has fallen already for southern Wisconsin, which is expected to see 1 to 3 inches of additional accumulation as temperatures plummet through the single digits to below zero, the Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Sarah Marquardt said that it remains uncertain if new snow will fall Thursday night through Friday, the combination of fresh snow on the ground and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph likely will result in significant blowing and drifting of snow, and periods of blizzard conditions.

With wind chills of 25 to 35 below Thursday night into Sunday morning , “anyone who becomes stranded while traveling between Thursday night and Saturday night will quickly find themselves in a life threatening situation!” Marquardt said in a statement.

In Madison, look a for lows around 9 below, 3 below, 3 below and 3 below the next four nights and highs near zero Friday, 6 Saturday, and 9 on Christmas, before temperatures start moderating. Highs will rise to 14 Monday, 25 Tuesday, and 34 Wednesday.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts 4 to 8 inches total for most of the station’s viewing area, with 3 to 5 inches to the south and southeast of Madison.

Winds gusting to 45 mph will cause significant blowing and drifting, with near whiteout conditions likely at times Thursday night through Friday night, and the best chance for blizzard conditions west of Madison, Tsaparis said.



Photos: A look back at the frigid blast of 2014 caused by the 'polar vortex' 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex 2014 polar vortex