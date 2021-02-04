Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin

The arctic air that follows the storm will be the coldest blast of winter, said AccuWeather, which has been predicting for weeks that a weakening of the polar vortex eventually would lead to a surge of frigid cold for the northern Plains and Midwest, ending what has been a mild winter averaging 3 to 6 degrees above normal.

"The press of Arctic air will coincide with a large southward lunge of the jet stream associated with a break-off lobe of the polar vortex and should give the frigid weather a free ride into much of the Central states starting late this week," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "Reinforcing waves of cold air will arrive through the first part of next week."

Sunday likely will be the harshest day, with highs perhaps not getting above zero here and in Chicago. In Minneapolis, lows are forecast to dip below zero for seven consecutive nights from Friday night through Thursday night, bottoming out around 17 below zero Sunday night.

The mild winter also has resulted in below-normal ice coverage in the Great Lakes, and the cold and winds will lead to heavy lake-effect snow, AccuWeather said.