Snowstorm Sunday will move quickly across Wisconsin. See how much will fall and when

Across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest, cities such as International Falls, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota, that saw subzero temperatures from Feb. 6 through Feb. 14 will get above freezing with the pattern change.

In Madison on Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 19 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour producing wind chill values of 5 below to 5, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 1 below, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 23 and south winds developing around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 13, Sunday’s forecast features and 80% chance for snow during the day and a 50% chance at night, possibly totaling 1 to 2 inches, with a high near 30 and low around 19.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow, with skies over Madison partly sunny Monday, mostly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 36, 41, 37 and 31, and lows Monday night through Wednesday night around 29, 27 and 20.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts light snow developing around mid-day Sunday and ending at night, with possible totals of 1 to 3 inches, followed by quiet weather.