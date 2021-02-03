Snowstorm Thursday, then bitter cold will be harshest stretch of winter so far for Wisconsin

Chances for precipitation begin at 60% overnight in the form of snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then snow and freezing rain; continue at 100% Thursday in the form of snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m.; and 60% overnight Thursday into Friday in the from of snow, mainly before midnight, with areas of blowing snow after 8 p.m.

Little or no ice accumulation is expected, 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation is possible Thursday, and snow accumulation of around an inch is possible Thursday night.

The high Thursday should be near 34, sandwich by lows around 24 and 8.

The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow, mainly before midnight Saturday night, and a 20% chance for snow Monday and Monday night.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 14, 8, 1, 4 and 11, and lows Friday night through Monday night 1 below, 11 below, 12 below and 7 below.