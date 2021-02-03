Snowstorm Thursday, then bitter cold will be harshest stretch of winter so far for Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Wisconsin will see several inches of snow in the storm starting Thursday, then several days of the coldest weather of the season, according to forecasters.
There is a chance for light freezing rain Thursday morning over south-central Wisconsin, before the snow moves in Thursday afternoon, and gusty west to northwest winds up to 40 miles per hour develop and cause blowing and drifting snow Thursday night into Friday morning, National Weather Service lead meteorologist Marc Kavinsky said.
The precipitation should being from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. for south-central Wisconsin, and 8 a.m. to noon elsewhere, Kavinsky said, with the highest snowfall rates expected Thursday afternoon and evening, and the snow ending from west to east Thursday night.
There are winter storm watches and winter weather advisories for all but the far northwest corner of Wisconsin, while a big swath of Iowa is under a blizzard warning. The time frames are 3 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday north and west of the Madison area, and 6 a.m. Thursday to noon Friday for the Madison area and to the south and east.
The Weather Service’s estimated snow totals include 1 to 4 inches for Milwaukee; 3 to 6 inches for Madison, Janesville and Platteville; 4 to 7 inches in Wisconsin Dells, La Crosse and Eau Claire; 5 to 9 inches in Wausau and Green Bay; and 6 to 10 inches in Rhinelander.
And it only gets worse, as wind chill values could reach 10 below to 20 below Friday night into Saturday morning, and 20 below to 30 below Saturday night into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning, Kavinsky said.
The storm system, which delivered heavy coastal rain and mountain snow in the Northwest over the weekend and then pushed across the Rockies Tuesday night, will produce localized severe thunderstorms to the south along with the snow and blizzard conditions to the north, AccuWeather said.
A zone of 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecast to fall from the Arrowhead of Minnesota, east through northern Michigan.
"Lake Superior will help to enhance the snow in this part of the Upper Midwest and where lake-effect snow ramps up Friday, an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 30 inches is forecast through the afternoon hours," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said.
With the arctic blast that follows, temperatures across portions of North Dakota and Minnesota may not make it above zero this weekend, while the cold and wind are likely to produce bands of heavy lake-effect snow for the Great Lakes.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 29 and light and variable winds becoming south winds at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
Chances for precipitation begin at 60% overnight in the form of snow between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., then snow and freezing rain; continue at 100% Thursday in the form of snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., then snow, possibly mixed with rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m.; and 60% overnight Thursday into Friday in the from of snow, mainly before midnight, with areas of blowing snow after 8 p.m.
Little or no ice accumulation is expected, 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet accumulation is possible Thursday, and snow accumulation of around an inch is possible Thursday night.
The high Thursday should be near 34, sandwich by lows around 24 and 8.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow, mainly before midnight Saturday night, and a 20% chance for snow Monday and Monday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 14, 8, 1, 4 and 11, and lows Friday night through Monday night 1 below, 11 below, 12 below and 7 below.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts mixed precipitation in the morning changing to all snow in the afternoon Thursday and ending after midnight, with totals of 3 to 6 inches in the Madison area, 4 to 8 inches to the north, and 2 to 4 inches to the south; a few flurries possible later on Saturday; light snow possible Saturday night; and a few flurries possible Sunday and Sunday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 31, 33, 13, 8, 1, 4 and 7, and overnight lows around 25, 8, 3 below, 10 below, 13 below and 12 below.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 31 at 2:26 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 51 for Feb. 2, set in 2020.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 5 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 33 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Feb. 2, set in 1959.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, putting Madison’s February total at a trace, 0.08 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.4 inches, 0.65 inches below normal. The 2021 precipitation total stayed at 1.27 inches, 0.04 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 2 is 1.48 inches in 1983.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, putting Madison’s February total at a trace, 0.9 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 30.5 inches, 3.2 inches above normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 32.8 inches, 1.4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 2 is 6.6 inches in 1983.
Madison’s official snow depth is 10 inches.
