Snowstorm Thursday to be followed by arctic blast with dangerous wind chills

A developing cold front associated with the storm will produce drenching rain across portions of the middle Mississippi Valley late Wednesday into Thursday, pushing east on Thursday and Thursday night, and snow to the north.

The heaviest zone of 6 to 12 inches of snow is forecast to fall from the Arrowhead of Minnesota east to northern Michigan, AccuWeather said, adding that blizzard conditions are possible as winds pick up.

The waves of arctic air that could follow the storm could result in highs not getting above zero across portions of North Dakota and Minnesota over the weekend, and lead to bands of heavy lake-effect snow for the Great Lakes.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 29 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 8, Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 31 and light south winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for snow after 3 a.m., as the low falls to around 24.