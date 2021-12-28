 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Snowstorm to hit all of Wisconsin on Tuesday. See how much will fall and when

  • Updated
  • 0

A snowstorm will hit all of Wisconsin on Tuesday, with snowfall rates possibly reaching an inch per hour for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant travel impacts, according to forecasters.

The snow will move into southwest Wisconsin around mid-morning and then expand northeast through the afternoon, when the heaviest snow will fall, the National Weather Service said.

Some light icing totaling a few hundredths of an inch also will be possible, mainly Tuesday evening, northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to Fond du Lac.

Areas near Lake Michigan and across far southeastern Wisconsin may change to a rain/snow mix by afternoon, cutting down on snow totals in those areas, said Andy Boxell, Weather Service lead forecaster.

Madison is under a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. to midnight, with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches during the day and less than a half-inch at night expected.

La Crosse is under a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

People are also reading…

Snow looks likely across Southern Wisconsin today. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.

Eau Claire is under a winter weather advisory from noon. to 9 p.m., with snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches during the day and less than a half-inch at night expected.

Green Bay’s winter weather advisory extends from noon to 6 a.m. Wednesday, with snow accumulation of less than half an inch Tuesday and an inch overnight expected. Some parts of central Wisconsin could see up to 4 inches of snow.

Racine is under a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. to midnight, with snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

The Weather Service said areas of dense fog may form Tuesday evening into the overnight due to light winds and melting snow cover.

Later in the week, another system could bring some accumulating snow for New Year`s Day.

Blowing snow in the mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways over the weekend, while an arctic blast brought frigid temperatures to the Pacific Northwest, and unusually warm weather settled over parts of Texas and the Southeast. Officials on Monday say Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada has set a new record for the snowiest December, previously set in 1970. The Northstar California Resort in Truckee has closed its mountain operations amid blizzard conditions. In the Pacific Northwest, emergency warming shelters were opened throughout western Washington and Oregon. Yet temperatures were unseasonably warm in parts of the Southern Plains, including in Arkansas, where several cities broke records on Christmas Day for daily high temperatures.

In Madison on Tuesday, snow is expected to fall mainly in the afternoon, with a high near 34 and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.

Overnight, there’s an 80% chance of precipitation in the form of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then freezing rain between 11 p.m. and midnight, with areas of fog before 4 a.m., and a low around 22.

There’s a 30% chance for snow Wednesday after 3 p.m. and a 40% chance for snow Wednesday night before midnight, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 25 and a low around 15.

The Weather Service said snow chances return at 30% Friday night, 50% Saturday, and 20% Saturday night.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday and Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 29, 29, 23, 16 and 25, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 14, 14, 2 and 2.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Blaise Keller forecasts 2 to 5 inches of snow across its viewing area around Madison on Tuesday, beginning in the late morning and lasting through the overnight, ending in a rain/snow mix with some fog possible; an isolated snow shower or two possible on Wednesday; isolated snow showers possible Friday with at most minor accumulations; and a chance for light to moderate snow Saturday into Saturday night.

Severe weather sweeping parts of the U.S. brought frigid temperatures to the Pacific Northwest and heavy snow to mountains in Northern California and Nevada.Emergency warming shelters were opened throughout Oregon and western Washington as temperatures plunged into the teens, and forecasters said an arctic blast would last for several days. Sundays snow showers blew into the Pacific Northwest from the Gulf of Alaska, dumping up to 6 inches across the Seattle area.SEE MORE: Western Storms Bring Flood Threats, Snow For ChristmasState officials in Oregon have declared an emergency. In Multnomah County home to Portland six severe weather shelters are open with plans to open additional sites, including at the Oregon Convention Center. Seattle city leaders also opened at least six severe weather shelters starting Saturday through at least Wednesday.The winter weather led to canceled flights in Seattle, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City and elsewhere. Blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada closed key highways, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.At Donner Pass in the Sierra, officials with the University of California, Berkeleys Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches, set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches as more snow is expected.The Northstar California Resort in Truckee closed its mountain operations on Monday amid blizzard conditions. The ski resort has received more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) of snow over the last 48 hours, according to the resort's Facebook post.The snowpack in the Sierra was at dangerously low levels after recent weeks of dry weather but the state Department of Water Resources reported on Monday that the snowpack was between 145% and 161% of normal across the range with more snow expected.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 33, 24, 30, 27, 24, 15 and 24, and overnight lows around 20, 16, 18, 18, 6 and 2.

Monday’s high in Madison was 38 at 3:36 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 50 for Dec. 27, set in 1946, 2003 and 2018.

Monday’s low in Madison was 23 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 49 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Dec. 27, set in 1886.

Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.38 inches, 0.08 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.51 inches of precipitation, 14.45 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 27 is 2.54 inches, set in 1904.

After 2.3 inches fell on Sunday, officially 0.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 2.9 inches, 7.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 3.5 inches, 10.5 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 27 is 7 inches, set in 1904.

Madison’s snow depth is 2 inches.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage woman amasses 400 Christmas bears

Portage woman amasses 400 Christmas bears

What started for Patti Coleman as an impulse buy in 1996 has grown into a collection of roughly 400 “Snowflake Teddy” bears on display in her home at Christmas each year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Travel problems expected as snow moves in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News