Snowstorm to hit all of Wisconsin on Tuesday. See how much will fall and when

A snowstorm will hit all of Wisconsin on Tuesday, with snowfall rates possibly reaching an inch per hour for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday afternoon, causing significant travel impacts, according to forecasters.

The snow will move into southwest Wisconsin around mid-morning and then expand northeast through the afternoon, when the heaviest snow will fall, the National Weather Service said.

Some light icing totaling a few hundredths of an inch also will be possible, mainly Tuesday evening, northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to Fond du Lac.

Areas near Lake Michigan and across far southeastern Wisconsin may change to a rain/snow mix by afternoon, cutting down on snow totals in those areas, said Andy Boxell, Weather Service lead forecaster.

Madison is under a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. to midnight, with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches during the day and less than a half-inch at night expected.

La Crosse is under a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Eau Claire is under a winter weather advisory from noon. to 9 p.m., with snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches during the day and less than a half-inch at night expected.

Green Bay’s winter weather advisory extends from noon to 6 a.m. Wednesday, with snow accumulation of less than half an inch Tuesday and an inch overnight expected. Some parts of central Wisconsin could see up to 4 inches of snow.

Racine is under a winter weather advisory from 11 a.m. to midnight, with snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

The Weather Service said areas of dense fog may form Tuesday evening into the overnight due to light winds and melting snow cover.

Later in the week, another system could bring some accumulating snow for New Year`s Day.

In Madison on Tuesday, snow is expected to fall mainly in the afternoon, with a high near 34 and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.

Overnight, there’s an 80% chance of precipitation in the form of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then freezing rain between 11 p.m. and midnight, with areas of fog before 4 a.m., and a low around 22.

There’s a 30% chance for snow Wednesday after 3 p.m. and a 40% chance for snow Wednesday night before midnight, with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 25 and a low around 15.

The Weather Service said snow chances return at 30% Friday night, 50% Saturday, and 20% Saturday night.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday and Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 29, 29, 23, 16 and 25, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 14, 14, 2 and 2.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Blaise Keller forecasts 2 to 5 inches of snow across its viewing area around Madison on Tuesday, beginning in the late morning and lasting through the overnight, ending in a rain/snow mix with some fog possible; an isolated snow shower or two possible on Wednesday; isolated snow showers possible Friday with at most minor accumulations; and a chance for light to moderate snow Saturday into Saturday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 33, 24, 30, 27, 24, 15 and 24, and overnight lows around 20, 16, 18, 18, 6 and 2.

Monday’s high in Madison was 38 at 3:36 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 50 for Dec. 27, set in 1946, 2003 and 2018.

Monday’s low in Madison was 23 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 49 degrees above the record low of 26 below for Dec. 27, set in 1886.

Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.38 inches, 0.08 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.51 inches of precipitation, 14.45 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 27 is 2.54 inches, set in 1904.

After 2.3 inches fell on Sunday, officially 0.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, giving Madison a December and meteorological winter total of 2.9 inches, 7.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total rose to 3.5 inches, 10.5 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 27 is 7 inches, set in 1904.

Madison’s snow depth is 2 inches.

