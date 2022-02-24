Snowstorm to hit most of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. See how much will fall and where

A snowstorm will hit all but the northwestern portion of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, with the heaviest snow falling closer to Lake Michigan, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for southern Wisconsin from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday.

At least 2 to 3 inches of light, fluffy snow will fall on most locations, with 4 inches or more close to the lake and 5 to 6 inches in some spots due to lake enhancement, meteorologist Chris Stumpf said.

Expected snow totals include 3 to 5 inches for Kenosha and Milwaukee, 3 to 4 inches for Sheboygan, 2 to 3 inches on a line from Platteville through Madison to Green Bay, 1 to 2 inches in La Crosse and Wausau, and 2 to 3 inches in Eau Claire.

The second major cross-country storm of the week was spreading snow and an icy mix across parts of the southern Plains on Wednesday after impacting portion of California and the Southwest with heavy snow earlier in the week. After crossing through the middle of the county it is expected to cause major travel disruptions by spreading a wintry mix into the mid-Atlantic as well as up to a foot or more of snow in parts of New England, AccuWeather said.

The far-reaching storm will have impacted about 265 million people from California to Maine by the time it exits the U.S. Friday evening, according to AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The ice component of the storm is expected to impact an area covering more than 1,800 miles, with some locations seeing 0.50 to 0.75 of an inch of ice, which could result in major damage and long-lasting power outages.

While moderate to heavy snow falls to the north, enough rain will fall from Thursday night into Friday to cause flooding on streams and rivers in portions of the lower Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

On Thursday in Madison, there’s a 70% chance for flurries before 3 p.m., then snow, mainly after 5 p.m. and totaling a half-inch or less, with cloudy skies, a high near 25 and north winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, turning out of the east in the morning, the Weather Service said.

Snow overnight will fall mainly before 3 a.m., with 1 to 2 inches possible as the low falls to around 13.

Friday should be partly sunny, with a high near 26 and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon as quiet weather follows into the middle of next week with no chances for precipitation listed by the Weather Service.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, partly sunny Tuesday and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 36, 35, 41, 40 and 46, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 9, 23, 18, 24 and 26.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis for the Madison area forecasts light snow developing mid-afternoon Thursday into early Friday, with 2 to 3 inches falling, and then quiet and warmer weather into the middle of the next week.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 25, 24, 35, 37, 41, 43 and 41, and overnight lows around 14, 6, 21, 16, 24 and 22.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 21 at 3:12 p.m., 13 degrees below the normal high and 37 degrees below the record high of 58 for Feb. 23, set in 1984.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 5 at 6:54 a.m., 13 degrees below the normal low and 25 degrees above the record low of 20 below for Feb. 23, set in 1873 and 1889.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.3 inches, 0.91 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.47 inches, 1.84 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.78 inches, 1.9 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 23 is 1.15 inches in 1977.

Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s February total at 2.7 inches, 8.1 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 18.3 inches, 18.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 18.9 inches, 21.2 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 23 is 11.6 inches in 1994.

Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.

