Some names released in crash that killed 2 Baraboo High School seniors, 1 adult

The names of the adults in a triple fatal crash in Sauk County Friday were revealed in a press release Monday from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

The driver of the vehicle was Atreyu E. Ortiz, 20, of rural Baraboo, who was dead when authorities arrived.

The front passenger seat occupant was a 17-year-old Baraboo girl who was extricated from the vehicle and taken by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, where she died Saturday.

The rear middle seat passenger was a 17-year-old boy from rural Baraboo. He was extricated from the vehicle and died at the scene despite life-saving efforts by emergency responders. An obituary for Adlai Estes as well as social media posts from Baraboo wrestling confirmed his death in the crash.

The rear left passenger was a 17-year-old Baraboo girl. She was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to a hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The rear right passenger was Roy S. Goodbear, 21, of Madison, who was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The three 17-year-olds involved in this crash are members of the senior class at Baraboo High School.

Baraboo School District Superintendent Rainey Briggs declined to release the students’ names Monday but said the district will release them within the “next day or so,” along with statements from parents.

He said the district is pulling most of its counselors from other buildings to help provide support at BHS, and three neighboring districts — Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Sauk Prairie — have sent six counselors to help for a day or two. BHS has a system for students to ask for support or to speak with someone, Briggs said, and staff can get counseling through the district’s employee assistance program.

Briggs said he doesn’t know how long the extra support will be needed.

“Everyone grieves differently. They need supports differently, and some of them come at different times,” he said.

The crash happened when Ortiz was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt north on Highway A nearing the intersection with Side Road and lost control. In an attempt to regain control, he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to spin into the ditch and strike a tree on the driver’s side.

Due to the structural damage and compromised passenger compartment, emergency responders had to extricate the five trapped occupants from the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation revealed that speed and driver strategy were factors in this crash. The investigation into other contributing factors is ongoing by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team, Patrol and Detective Divisions are continuing the investigation into this crash.