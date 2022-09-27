Something to last furever: Waterford woman creates collectible teddy bears, and more

WATERFORD — Two years ago, Carol Teifer-Searl’s husband Bob wouldn’t let her have a pet dog. So she made one out of mohair, fabric, stuffing and thread.

“Then I went crazy,” she said. She made about 30 more.

Teifer-Searl is a stuffed animal artist. She began creating teddy bears about 35 years ago and has crafted about 400 stuffed animals since then — besides bears and dogs, it’s lemurs, rabbits, fennec foxes, elephants, cats, horses, lions and sloths.

“I go in spurts. I’ll make a bunch and then quit,” she said. “But it’s never-ending with me.”

Despite not allowing the pet dog, her husband has been on board with her hobby.

“It’s amazing to watch,” Bob said. “I don’t know how she can sculpt them.”

A ‘high quality’ craft

Teifer-Searl, 69, grew up in Michigan but has been living in Waterford for the last 18 years.

She works full-time for the Air National Guard, the reserve force of the U.S. Air Force, of which she is a veteran. But she’s hoping to retire soon.

In her spare time, she loves to make things. She began sewing in high school in home economics. She’s taken classes here and there for special interests such as quilting and tailoring.

She created porcelain dolls and furniture before she started making stuffed animals. She’s also created linked wool projects such as rugs and pillows.

But it wasn’t until she took a class at a quilting shop in Hales Corners on how to make mini teddy bears. Now, her home is filled with her stuffed animal creations — and all sizes too. She noted no two animals end up looking exactly the same.

She gives them out as gifts. Her siblings, three children, nieces and nephews all have bears and quilts of hers.

She sells her work at Creative Spaces Studio, 318 East Main St. in Downtown Waterford.

Donna Fearing, an owner of Creative Spaces, said the business decided to sell Teifer-Searl’s products because “they represent everything we stand for as a business. They are handmade, high quality and beautifully crafted by a local artisan.”

Teifer-Searl has showcased and sold her work at various shows throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan, but hasn’t gone to one recently. She mentioned she might be a vendor at future Waterford events, however.

She has a Facebook page for selling her items; she eventually wants a website for her work.

Get your own To purchase a Teif’s Teddy Bear or stuffed animal, request a custom order, inquire about quilting or alterations, contact Carol Teifer-Searl at 262-661-9912 or cateifers@gmail.com. Teifer-Searl will ship products domestically.

A forever purchase

She joked that creating stuffed animals keeps her out of trouble.

“It gives me something to do,” she said. “I just like it. I enjoy it.”

She used to call her home business CAT’s Creations, based on her initials, but changed the name to Teif’s Teddy Bears. The new name is a parody of the Rhode Island-based stuffed animal brand Steiff, she said. Steiff is credited with inventing the teddy bear in 1902.

Teif’s Teddy Bears are made to be quality, collectible animals. They range in price from $30-$300, depending on the size.

“It’s something you’re going to have forever,” she said. “They make great gifts.”

She has multiple binders of photos of bears she’s done, including plenty of memory bears, which are made from clothing of a loved one who has died. Besides making stuffed animals, she creates quilts, performs alterations and otherwise is a seamstress.

“I keep pretty busy,” she said.

It takes her about 20 hours to make one animal. She begins with cutting and sewing the material, adding stuffing, joining everything together and then creating the face.

“What we like about the bear is the attention to detail is exceptional and the high-quality materials Carol uses,” Fearing said. “These pieces will last forever. They truly are family heirloom quality.”

Fearing added Creative Spaces Studio customers love them: “They find them adorable and unique.”