South Dakota extends in-state tuition to students from Wisconsin, Illinois (copy)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s six public universities plan to offer in-state tuition rates to students from Wisconsin and Illinois by next fall.
The South Dakota Advantage plan has until now offered in-state tuition to undergraduates and graduate students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming residents, the Argus Leader reported Thursday. The Board of Regents voted to add Wisconsin and Illinois to the list earlier this month.
Officials at South Dakota’s universities say the move should boost enrollment and lead to more graduates remaining in South Dakota. The regents said in a Dec. 9 news release that about 30% of nonresident students remain in-state after graduation.
People are also reading…
In-state students and students from states in the South Dakota Advantage plan will pay about $253.85 per credit hour at Black Hills State University, Dakota State University and Northern State University. They will pay $259.10 per credit hour in undergraduate studies at the University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University and $260.55 per credit hour in undergraduate studies at South Dakota Mines.
Minnesota isn’t included in the South Dakota Advantage plan because officials controlling public universities in both states agreed in 1978 that Minnesota residents who attend any South Dakota public university must pay the higher rate between resident tuition at the school they attend or the average rate of nine Minnesota schools.
Fave 5: Education reporter Olivia Herken shares her favorites stories from 2022
Being back at the Wisconsin State Journal and in Madison has been a joy for me so far. And though I've only been back for a few months, that time has been filled with important stories in K-12 education.
From a busy school referendum cycle to fired principals, here are my top five stories from the year.
After weeks of trying to figure out why a Madison middle school principal was fired, he decided to tell us his side of the story.
Coming from a rural school district myself, it was interesting to dig into how relying on referendums may leave some schools behind.
Madison school custodians were on the front lines during COVID, but left out of support staff raises
Despite keeping schools safe at the peak of the pandemic, Madison custodians were left out of a $5 pay bump given to most support staff.
This was one of my first stories, and it was a warm welcome back to the community.
Cases of RSV and influenza cases have been increasing this season, mingling with COVID all at once — and hitting kids and families the hardest.