Southbound I-39/90/94 closed after truck hits overpass near DeForest, authorities say

Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 was closed Friday after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass near DeForest about 11:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

“It’s buckled pretty good, so we’ve got southbound (I-39/90/94) closed” at Highway V, Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson told the State Journal.

He described the damage as “significant” and said there is debris from the crash on southbound I-39/90/94, he said.

A bridge inspector was on the way, Johnson said, adding that he expected it to be “a significant long-term event,” though he didn’t know how long it would be.

Southbound traffic was being diverted east on Highway V, south on Highway 51, and west on Highway 19 back to I-39/90/94.

The northbound lanes were open, but backed up “just from people looking,” Johnson said.