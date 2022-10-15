Southbound I-39/90/94 open again after portion of damaged bridge removed, authorities say

Southbound Interstate 39-90-94 re-opened early Saturday morning after a portion of a damaged bridge near DeForest was removed, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

“They worked all night and they removed quite a bit of the bridge,” a State Patrol dispatch supervisor told the State Journal.

A boom truck hit the River Road bridge over I-39/90/94 about 11:40 a.m. Friday, causing significant damage and forcing the closure of the southbound lanes at Highway V (mile marker 129).

Southbound traffic was diverted east on Highway V, south on Highway 51, and west on Highway 19 back to I-39-90-94, resulting in a backup that stretched to 10 miles at one point.

The backup was reported cleared at 5:48 a.m. Saturday by the State Patrol.

Northbound lanes remained open.

The River Road bridge will not be open for quite some time, the State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said preliminary reports indicate the crane truck was traveling south on I-39/90/94 with the boom arm extended, when it struck the overpass and rolled onto its side, injuring the driver. A second vehicle struck debris from the bridge hit, causing minor injuries to the driver.

No enforcement action has been reported.