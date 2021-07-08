Special prosecutor handling case of ex-River Valley teacher charged with sexual assault of a child

In September, the former child was again interviewed by law enforcement and described the interactions in the same way as nearly 30 years earlier.

The complaint does not specify why charges were not pursued in 1995.

Dufour was appointed as a special prosecutor after months of urging by the victim and the victim’s sibling, according to emails between them and Sauk County officials. In a Feb. 9 email, Victim Witness Coordinator Linda Hoffman wrote she had spoken with District Attorney Michael Albrecht and he did not believe a conflict of interest existed in the case, but wanted to be mindful of past experiences the victims had working with county officials.

“Although he does not believe that his office has a conflict of interest in this case he is mindful of both of your concerns with Sauk County and how the investigation was handled in the past and wants to assist with ensuring your confidence moving forward,” Hoffman wrote. “Because of these concerns he felt that it might be beneficial for you to have a prosecuting attorney for another agency review the case as well.”