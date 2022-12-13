 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Special report: Amid national debate, transgender teens choose treatment

Evan with Parker

Evan walks his family's beagle mix, Parker, outside of his home in Sun Prairie. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

In fourth grade, Evan Bell told his mother he is transgender. She resisted, saying she didn’t believe it.

Soon, they confronted a question that has become a charged national debate: When should medical treatments — puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender-altering surgery — be given to adolescents who identify as transgender?

Some states have moved to ban gender treatments for minors, which a bill in Wisconsin sought. Major medical groups support the treatments, but some doctors question whether they’re sometimes provided too quickly. Hospitals and clinics that offer the care say they have been harassed, including with bomb threats.

In a special report, the Wisconsin State Journal is sharing the journeys of teens who chose gender treatment, and their families' quests to find the best way to support their children. The project also explores the process of gender treatments and the debate about treatments for youth.

Evan said he is participating “to show (transgender) kids that they’re not alone” and to dispel the notion that his transition is merely a phase.

“Phases don’t last five, six years,” he said. “This is just who I am.”

>> Read the special report:

>> 'This is just who I am': Transgender teen chooses treatments

>> The process of gender treatment for youth

>> 'All of that anxiety is gone': Teen reflects on treatments

