Special report: Drunken driving in Wisconsin, by the numbers

For decades, the number of people injured or killed in drunken driving crashes declined, thanks in large part to enforcement, safer cars and awareness efforts.

But the last few years have seen a troubling rise in drunken driving that has forced safety advocates to look for new solutions in a state with a culture that promotes drinking.

The Wisconsin State Journal took a look at the persistent problem of drunken driving and what's standing in the way of solving it. Here are five takeaways.

777,223

Number of currently licensed drivers in Wisconsin who have been convicted of operating while intoxicated at least once as of Dec. 31, 2021, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The number of drivers convicted of one OWI was 515,337, while 261,886 have been convicted two or more times.

6,368

Number of crashes attributable to impaired drivers in 2021. Preliminary numbers for this year show that number had risen to 7,148 as of Tuesday.

$3.9 billion

Estimated annual cost of binge drinking in Wisconsin, more than half of which is attributed to lost productivity at work. Another $560 million is spent on criminal justice and $380 million on health care.

Read the special report on drunken driving:

60

Number of legal, regulatory and advisory changes a state working group has recommended to combat drunken driving. Those include raising the price of alcohol to reduce youth consumption and binge drinking, reducing the density of alcohol outlets, increasing alcohol compliance checks and encouraging communities to take part in Place of Last Drink, a program that identifies places that may be over-serving those who ultimately drive drunk.

17

Number of counties in Wisconsin that have OWI courts that help repeat offenders with treatment and counseling to reduce recidivism. Twelve other counties have combination OWI-drug courts.