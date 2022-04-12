Special traffic enforcement set for I-94 between Madison, Milwaukee on Tuesday

The man allegedly parked outside outside a young woman's house with a semi-automatic rifle, handcuffs and a plan to threaten and sexually assault her. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle, and police responded.
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
A Walworth County man, who has run for local office in the past and is disabled, said his absentee ballot was not accepted for the April 5 spring election because he was not present with his wife when it was submitted.
The DNR is actively investigating the matter, because the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act enacted in 1940 made it illegal to possess, sell, hunt, or even offer to sell, hunt or possess bald eagles.