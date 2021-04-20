Spotlight dims on donor plasma treatment for COVID-19

The FDA, which authorized the treatment for emergency use in August, narrowed the scope in February to apply only to patients early in their disease or who can’t make their own antibodies.

Convalescent plasma, an approach used for more than a century on diseases such as the 1918 “Spanish” flu and Ebola, was given to more than 40% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the peak of the pandemic nationally and at UW Hospital, Hartman said. Now, it’s used on less than 10%, primarily patients who are immune compromised because of organ transplants or chemotherapy, he said.

A study at Johns Hopkins University is evaluating the treatment for COVID-19 patients outside of the hospital, mostly early-stage patients for whom it is thought to have the most potential. No results are available yet.

Convalescent plasma appears to help some patients fight their initial infection, but in those with serious complications an overwhelming immune response needs to be subdued, Hartman said. Doctors now realize that steroids seems to work better for them, he said.

