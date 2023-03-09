Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend with the switch to daylight saving time starting early Sunday morning.

The semi-annual clock change officially happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks should be set ahead one hour to 3 a.m.

Bar patrons don’t have to worry about losing drinking time. Wisconsin law allows bars to stay open to 3:30 a.m. on the morning of the switch to daylight saving time, instead of closing at the normal 2:30 a.m.

Daylight saving time runs from March 12 to Nov. 5 this year, when we’ll turn back the clocks one hour. Hence the phrase, “Spring ahead and fall back.”

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

A poll in 2019 by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 7 in 10 Americans preferred not to switch back and forth to mark daylight saving time. But there was no agreement on which time clocks ought to follow.

Here’s a safety checklist from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office recommended to go with the clock change:

Smoke detectors and carbon-monoxide detectors: All residences in Wisconsin are required to have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas. Daylight saving time is a good time each year to replace the batteries in your detector and push the test button to be sure it’s working properly. Replace your detectors every five years.

Emergency go bags: Be sure to have a basic emergency kit in your home with supplies, food and water to last you and your family for at least three days. Other items like a battery-powered radio, flashlights, additional batteries and first-aid kit should also be included. Update your vehicle emergency kits to reflect the current and approaching seasons.

For more information, go here.

Emergency NOAA weather radio: Spring brings the threat of tornadoes. Make sure you have an emergency weather radio. It’s like having a tornado siren in your home. When it goes off, go to a safe place. Remember, the Outdoor Warning Sirens are only intended for citizens to hear outdoors.

National Weather Service Wireless Emergency Alerts: Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) are emergency messages sent by authorized government alerting authorities through your mobile carrier. Government partners include local and state public safety agencies, FEMA, the FCC, the Department of Homeland Security, and the National Weather Service. No signup is required. Alerts are sent automatically to WEA-capable phones during an emergency.

For more information, go here. For more tips on emergency preparedness, go here.

