SSM Health Dean orthopedic surgeons resign, but more being recruited

Many orthopedic surgeons at Madison-based SSM Health Dean Medical Group have submitted resignation notices, saying they want to start an independent practice.

But some of the surgeons have decided to stay and SSM Health is recruiting more orthopedic surgeons, the organization said this week. It's unclear, amid health insurance open enrollment season, what the impact on patients might be.

Most of the orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group turned in 90-day resignation notices in late September, several sources told the Wisconsin State Journal. Dr. Jason Sansone, orthopedics chairman for SSM Health, has repeatedly declined to comment. Several other surgeons contacted by the State Journal also declined comment.

In addition to three locations in Madison, the orthopedics group has sites in Fort Atkinson, Stoughton, Sun Prairie and Waunakee. St. Louis-based SSM Health owns St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville and St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, among other facilities.

SSM Health acquired Dean Clinic, which had long been independent but affiliated with St. Mary's in Madison, in 2013.

SSM Health spokesperson Kim Sveum called the orthopedic surgeon resignations a "fluid situation" and said SSM Health is "confident we will have the coverage necessary" to provide care for patients.

"Several of the orthopedic surgeons have decided to stay and we remain in active discussions with other individuals," Sveum said in a statement Monday. "While retention is a priority, we are actively in the process of interviewing new orthopedic surgeons and implementing our recruitment plan."

Sveum said SSM Health providers work in a "clinically integrated" model of care. "We believe that the independent model proposed by these physicians would weaken that integration and not be in the best interest of our patients," she said.

She said members of Dean Health Plan, owned by SSM Health, have access to a broader network of providers. She didn't provide details.

When providers plan to leave SSM Health, patients are notified, Sveum said.

The other main orthopedic surgeon group in the Madison area is at UW Health. In June, Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned as UW orthopedics chair after Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said he didn’t approve of Zdeblick’s plan in which he and other UW doctors would own 62% of a new ambulatory surgery center in the Madison area.

Zdeblick, 65, said he will retire from UW at the end of the year and is no longer pursuing a surgery center. When asked in a State Journal interview if other UW doctors were still pursuing the idea, he said he wasn’t sure.