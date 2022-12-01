SSM Health Dean sues orthopedic surgeons leaving to start competing practice

SSM Health Dean Medical Group on Wednesday sued Dr. Jason Sansone and Dr. Brian Keyes, orthopedic surgeons who resigned in November to start an independent practice, saying they violated their employment contracts through “actions designed to disrupt, sabotage and harm Dean Medical Group.”

The suit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, reveals that SSM Health Dean was planning to design an outpatient surgery center for orthopedics in Sun Prairie this year when Sansone and Keyes encouraged other orthopedic surgeons at the organization to join them in forming a competing practice, scheduled to open in January.

Sansone told the Wisconsin State Journal in early November that the new group, to be managed by Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance, or HOPCo, plans to build a specialty orthopedics hospital and an ambulatory surgery center for orthopedics in Dane County by January 2025. Additional surgery centers are planned, likely in the Janesville and Baraboo areas and possibly elsewhere in the region, he said.

Sansone said that in addition to him and Keyes, nine of SSM Health Dean’s 15 other orthopedic surgeons plan to leave by the end of the year to form the new practice, which Sansone said would be called Orthopedic Physicians of Wisconsin. He said the other surgeons are: Kashif Ali, Aaron Carpiaux, Rajit Chakravarty, Richard Glad, Dayton Opel, James Prosser, Joseph Sizensky, Brian Steffin and David Wolff.

Sansone and Keyes violated their employment agreements by using SSM Health Dean property and equipment during business hours “to plan a competing business,” and “induced and encouraged” the other surgeons to breach their contracts, the lawsuit says.

Sansone, who was SSM Health’s regional director of orthopedics and said he is CEO of the new group, violated another agreement saying he could not work as a medical executive for a year after his departure within a 45-mile radius of Madison, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is also filed against the doctors’ new practice, which it calls Madison Orthopedics. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages along with the return of malpractice insurance payments SSM Health Dean provided for Sansone and Keyes.

Sansone, who has handled media interviews for the new group, did not respond to messages seeking comment Wednesday.

As the head of orthopedics for SSM Health Dean, Sansone was closely involved in its plans to build the ambulatory surgery center in Sun Prairie, the lawsuit says. He “acquired extensive knowledge” of the organization’s marketing plans and studies, it says.

This spring, Sansone proposed allowing the orthopedic surgeons to be a separate part of Dean, which Dean administrators rejected, the lawsuit says. In August, he called off a meeting to discuss the Sun Prairie plan and late the next month joined Keyes and the others in saying they would resign Dec. 31.

This year, through Oct. 1, SSM Health Dean spent more than $315,000 to market its orthopedic surgeons to the community, the lawsuit says.

“Health care in south central Wisconsin is a highly competitive market,” the lawsuit says, adding that “orthopedic surgeons are difficult to recruit and to retain.”

SSM Health spokesperson Kim Sveum said last week that the organization has been recruiting other orthopedic surgeons, but she didn’t know how many had been hired.

Sansone resigned Nov. 9, and Keyes resigned Nov. 14, the lawsuit says, which caused abrupt cancellations of procedures and appointments that upset some patients. It’s not clear if any of the other doctors have left yet.

In June, Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned as UW-Madison orthopedics chair after Dr. Robert Golden, dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, said he didn’t approve of Zdeblick’s plan in which he and other UW doctors would own 62% of a new ambulatory surgery center.

Zdeblick, 65, said he will retire from UW at the end of the year and is no longer pursuing a surgery center. When asked in a State Journal interview if other UW doctors were still pursuing the idea, he said he wasn’t sure.