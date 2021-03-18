SSM Health leader in Wisconsin leaving for job in Illinois

Damond Boatwright, regional president for SSM Health, including St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, is leaving to become president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, based in Springfield, Illinois.

He will lead the system’s nearly 2,300 physician partners and more than 13,000 associate staff in Illinois and Wisconsin.

His last day with SSM Health will be May 15. Boatwright will begin his new role in June, succeeding the current president and CEO of HSHS, Mary Starmann-Harrison, who is retiring in July. Starmann-Harrison also previously oversaw SSM Health in Wisconsin.

“While I am excited about this new chapter, this decision was not easy,” Boatwright said in a statement. “Wisconsin has become my home and SSM Health has become my family. I am incredibly proud of the work the organization has done.”

Boatwright has been at SSM Health Wisconsin since 2014. SSM Health Wisconsin includes seven hospitals and four affiliates, more than 85 physician clinics, a pharmacy benefit company, 10 nursing homes and an insurance company, Dean Health Plan.