SSM Health to require COVID-19 vaccination by September

SSM Health will require COVID-19 vaccination by the end of September for its nearly 40,000 employees, providers and volunteers, the organization said Monday, becoming the first hospital group in Wisconsin known to announce a mandate.

“As health care providers, we’ve seen the devastating impact of this disease first-hand,” Dr. Matt Hanley, SSM Health's interim regional president in Wisconsin, said in a statement. “The fight against COVID-19 is not yet over. We must continue to be vigilant in doing everything we can to protect our team members, patients and communities.”

St. Louis-based SSM Health owns St. Mary's hospitals in Madison and Janesville, St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Dean Medical Group and other entities in Wisconsin.