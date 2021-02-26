SSM Health to vaccinate teachers against COVID-19 in Sun Prairie, Waunakee next week

SSM Health plans to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week at Sun Prairie and Waunakee schools for teachers and staff, even as a broader effort to immunize Dane County educators at the Alliant Energy Center has been delayed by at least two weeks.
St. Louis-based SSM Health owns St. Mary's Hospital in Madison and Dean Health Plan, which insurers many educators in the two districts. The vaccination clinics at the districts were scheduled before Public Health Madison and Dane County established plans for a mass vaccination clinic for teachers at Alliant the first two weeks of March.
On Thursday, the city-county health department said it wouldn't be able to start the large effort at Alliant until March 19 because it wasn't getting 7,000 doses of vaccine a week for teachers from the state Department of Health Services as requested.
The state said the county can still use some of its regular doses on teachers. But the local health department said it would not do that, focusing instead of frontline health care workers and people 65 and older who haven't been inoculated.
The state said it's creating a master schedule for vaccinating educators throughout Wisconsin over the next four to six weeks based on plans from local health departments submitted Thursday.
SSM Health said it's working with school districts in multiple counties across its service area to schedule two mobile vaccine events each week throughout March.
The organization said it has enough vaccine supply to expand vaccination to school districts while continuing to prioritize people age 65 and older. Next week, 20% of its vaccine will go to educators and 80% to older adults and other groups.
"We are grateful for the districts’ collaboration in developing this vaccine clinic model, which we will replicate to offer to school districts across southern Wisconsin," SSM Health said in a statement. "We believe vaccinating educators is a key component to getting our state’s children safely back to school full time."
Teachers become eligible for vaccine in Wisconsin Monday, along with other K-12 staff, child care workers and higher education instructors who have direct contact with students. They will get priority over groups being added, which include: people in Medicaid long-term care programs, including those with disabilities; workers in public transit, all parts of the food industry and some other sectors; other essential health care workers; and residents in congregate living settings, including group homes, prisons and jails.
Groups currently eligible for vaccine are frontline health care workers, nursing home and assisted-living residents, police officers, firefighters, correctional workers and residents 65 and older.
Some 868,800 people in Wisconsin, or 14.9%, have received at least one dose of vaccine. Among residents 65 and older, it's 51.3% statewide and 61.5% in Dane County.