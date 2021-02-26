SSM Health to vaccinate teachers against COVID-19 in Sun Prairie, Waunakee next week

The state said it's creating a master schedule for vaccinating educators throughout Wisconsin over the next four to six weeks based on plans from local health departments submitted Thursday.

SSM Health said it's working with school districts in multiple counties across its service area to schedule two mobile vaccine events each week throughout March.

The organization said it has enough vaccine supply to expand vaccination to school districts while continuing to prioritize people age 65 and older. Next week, 20% of its vaccine will go to educators and 80% to older adults and other groups.

"We are grateful for the districts’ collaboration in developing this vaccine clinic model, which we will replicate to offer to school districts across southern Wisconsin," SSM Health said in a statement. "We believe vaccinating educators is a key component to getting our state’s children safely back to school full time."