SSM Health recently added metal detectors to its clinics on Madison’s East and West sides, a move also made at its hospital emergency rooms in Madison, Baraboo and Janesville early this year because of concern about violence in health care settings.

UW Hospital added metal detectors at its ER in August. UnityPoint Health-Meriter, Madison’s Veterans Hospital and Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin haven’t installed metal detectors at any locations and said they rely on other security measures.

SSM Health installed weapons detection systems at its Dean Medical Group East Clinic on South Stoughton Road and the West Clinic on North High Point Road within the past two weeks, Brent Gruber, SSM Health’s regional director of security, said Thursday.

The devices were added at most of SSM Health’s hospital ERs in Wisconsin in February — including at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville — as part of a systemwide enhancement of security throughout St. Louis-based SSM Health, Gruber said.

“The safety of our team members, patients and visitors is our No. 1 priority,” Gruber said.

He said no single incident or warning led to the move. “We’ve been closely monitoring those national trends of increasing violence in health care settings,” he said. “We decided that adding that additional layer of security was the right thing to do for some of these locations.”

The detection systems were added at the East and West clinics because the facilities are busy and open on weekends, with urgent care centers that can sometimes bring in patients who are victims of violence, Gruber said.

People don’t have to empty their pockets to go through the detectors, he said. The devices use digital censors and artificial intelligence to detect weapons or contraband. If such items are detected, people are asked to show their belongings or searched.

Gruber declined to provide a full list of which Madison-area SSM Health facilities have metal detectors and which don’t, citing security concerns. He said the devices are being added in a “phased approach” and locations use other measures, including cameras, alarms, security officers and controlled access.

“We want to ensure that all of the facilities are safe and secure and continue to be a healing environment and welcoming for all of our visitors and patients,” Gruber said.

UW Hospital added metal detectors at its ER in August “as part of a broader effort to provide a safer environment for patients, providers and staff,” spokesperson Sara Benzel said.

Meriter is exploring the use of metal detectors in its ER, spokesperson Nicole Aimone said. Meriter has other security efforts, including workplace violence prevention programs, safety trainings and support programs, she said.

The Madison VA has no plans to install metal detectors but has a portable walk-through detector that can be used for events, spokesperson Jim Bove said.

“We prefer to utilize police patrols throughout our locations,” Bove said. “We find it builds better community rapport and communication with veterans, visitors and staff.”

Group Health has security officers at its largest clinics, Capitol and Hatchery Hill, said Marty Anderson, chief strategy and business development officer.

The HMO also has surveillance cameras and alarms and conducts security patrols “to maintain a visible presence and ensure a secure environment,” he said.