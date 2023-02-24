He said the practice has contracts with Monona-based WPS Health Insurance and The Alliance, a Fitchburg-based cooperative of 300 self-insured employers that purchase medical services collectively, along with Humana, Aetna and others. It is “at various stages of contracting with all other payors in the region” and can take patients on Medicaid and Medicare, he said.

Sansone didn't immediately respond Friday to a request for comment about the new partnership between SSM Health and UW Health.

SSM Health Dean in November sued Sansone and Keyes, saying the doctors violated their employment agreements through “actions designed to disrupt, sabotage and harm Dean Medical Group.” The doctors used property and equipment during business hours “to plan a competing business,” and “induced and encouraged” the other surgeons to breach their contracts, the lawsuit said.