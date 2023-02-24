He said the practice has contracts with Monona-based WPS Health Insurance and The Alliance, a Fitchburg-based cooperative of 300 self-insured employers that purchase medical services collectively, along with Humana, Aetna and others. It is “at various stages of contracting with all other payors in the region” and can take patients on Medicaid and Medicare, he said.

Regarding the collaboration between UW Health and SSM Health, Sansone said Friday: "We support any efforts to create better access for orthopedic patients in the communities we all serve."

SSM Health Dean in November sued Sansone and Keyes, saying the doctors violated their employment agreements through “actions designed to disrupt, sabotage and harm Dean Medical Group.” The doctors used property and equipment during business hours “to plan a competing business,” and “induced and encouraged” the other surgeons to breach their contracts, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said Sansone violated another agreement saying he could not work as a medical executive for a year after his departure within a 45-mile radius of Madison.

In a response filed early this month, Sansone and Keyes said their contracts didn’t prohibit the actions they took to start an independent practice. The 45-mile stipulation for Sansone is “overbroad," their response said.