UW Health orthopedic surgeons will operate at SSM Health's St. Mary's Hospitals in Madison and Janesville, the organizations said Friday.
The partnership, to start in March, comes after 11 orthopedic surgeons who resigned last year from SSM Health Dean Medical Group opened a competing practice this week in Madison.
Under the new agreement, SSM Health will provide time, facility space and support services for UW Health orthopedic surgeons to operate at St. Mary’s Hospitals in Madison and Janesville.
The UW Health doctors will care for UW Health and SSM Health patients at the St. Mary's hospitals. UW Health will also continue to provide orthopedic surgeries at its current locations.
People are also reading…
Patients who need orthopedic surgery should continue to work with their respective health care organizations to schedule procedures, the organizations said.
The surgeons who resigned last year on Monday opened Orthopedic and Spine Centers of Wisconsin in the Arbor Gate complex off the Beltline near Todd Drive. The group is being managed by Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance, or HOPCo.
Orthopedic and Spine Centers was started by Dr. Jason Sansone, who was SSM Health’s regional director of orthopedics, and 10 other surgeons who worked for SSM Health in Madison, Baraboo and Janesville: Kashif Ali, Aaron Carpiaux, Rajit Chakravarty, Richard Glad, Brian Keyes, Dayton Opel, James Prosser, Joseph Sizensky, Brian Steffin and David Wolff.
Sansone, who is CEO of the new group, said early this month that all of the surgeons had maintained privileges to operate “at all SSM hospitals in the region,” even though they are no longer employees, and planned to expand to other hospitals.
He said the practice has contracts with Monona-based WPS Health Insurance and The Alliance, a Fitchburg-based cooperative of 300 self-insured employers that purchase medical services collectively, along with Humana, Aetna and others. It is “at various stages of contracting with all other payors in the region” and can take patients on Medicaid and Medicare, he said.
Regarding the collaboration between UW Health and SSM Health, Sansone said Friday: "We support any efforts to create better access for orthopedic patients in the communities we all serve."
SSM Health Dean in November sued Sansone and Keyes, saying the doctors violated their employment agreements through “actions designed to disrupt, sabotage and harm Dean Medical Group.” The doctors used property and equipment during business hours “to plan a competing business,” and “induced and encouraged” the other surgeons to breach their contracts, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said Sansone violated another agreement saying he could not work as a medical executive for a year after his departure within a 45-mile radius of Madison.
In a response filed early this month, Sansone and Keyes said their contracts didn’t prohibit the actions they took to start an independent practice. The 45-mile stipulation for Sansone is “overbroad," their response said.