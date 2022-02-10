SSM Health Wisconsin names new leader

Sue Anderson, a health care executive from Seattle, has been named regional president of SSM Health Wisconsin, which includes St. Mary's Hospital and St. Mary's Care Center in Madison, Madison-based Dean Medical Group, St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo and other facilities in the state.

Anderson, who starts March 1, replaces Damond Boatwright, who left last March to become president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, based in Springfield, Illinois.

Anderson most recently was executive vice president for Virginia Mason Health System and president of Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Prior to that, she was chief financial officer and chief information officer for the health system.

“Her experience and leadership will be invaluable in helping us further our mission to provide high-quality, compassionate and affordable health care services to the patients and communities we serve across Wisconsin," Steve Smoot, chief operating officer at St. Louis-based SSM Health, said in a statement.

Anderson has chaired the National Board of Medical Examiners and the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates. She has a master’s degree in business administration from Vanderbilt University in Nashville and an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

In Wisconsin, SSM Health also includes Monroe Hospital, Ripon Community Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac and Waupun Memorial Hospital. The organization has affiliations with Edgerton Hospital, Meadow Ridge Senior Living in Baraboo, Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, Stoughton Hospital and Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville.

