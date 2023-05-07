A St. Croix County sheriff's deputy has died after the officer was shot Saturday during a traffic investigation, according to the state Department of Justice.

The deputy was responding to a report of a possible drunken driver in a ditch in the town of Glenwood, about 50 miles northwest of Eau Claire, around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation. Shortly after arriving, the deputy reported shots fired, according to a DCI statement. The deputy sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital but later died, DCI said.

The alleged shooter fled and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound, DCI said.

Authorities did not identify the deputy or the other person.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the St. Croix County District Attorney when the investigation concludes," the department said.

The killing comes exactly one month after the fatal shooting of two police officers in neighboring Barron County. On April 8, Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department, and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, pulled over a vehicle driven by Glenn Douglas Perry, 50, of New Auburn, after they received a report of “concerning behavior,” according to DCI.

A shootout ensued, and Perry shot and killed both law enforcement officers. Perry was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated.