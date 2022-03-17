St. Louis County man proved he didn't own car, but City Hall still plans to take him to court over 50 parking tickets

This tale has all the makings of a classic farce, scripted to skewer bureaucracy at its most infuriating.

But this is a true story.

At a recent Sunday dinner, my brother-in-law told me about a conflict he is having with St. Louis City Hall, specifically the treasurer’s office.

The office’s parking violations bureau alleges that he owes more than $2,200 on 50 (yes, 50) violations issued in 2021 — on a car he hasn’t owned since 2019.

And because he refuses to pay the fines, City Hall wants to take him to court.

Let’s start at the beginning:

In August, 2019, Steve Moro sold a 2007 Pontiac G6 to a used-car dealership. He took the plates from the car home with him, cut them in half with a tin snip and threw them away.

Please note that Moro, a CPA with a couple of master’s degrees, is as dependable and organized as any human I’ve ever known. He’s the kind of guy who remembers to change refrigerator filters.

So when asked if he truly cut the plates in half, he stated, “I’ve done that with all the old plates I’ve ever had in my life.”

In other words, if City Hall hoped he’d just pay the fines because he couldn’t prove he wasn’t responsible, they picked the wrong guy.

But back to the timeline:

For two years after he sold the car, nothing happened. Then in September last year, the car began getting ticketed in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis.

The 50 citations were issued from Sept. 9 to Oct. 3 and were divided thusly: parked five days without moving; needing repairs (inoperable); no valid inspection; and no valid plates.

The bureau began mailing the tickets to Moro, who lives in St. Louis County and couldn’t understand why they were coming to him.

So he emailed the bureau stating that he no longer owned the car and that he had destroyed the license plates that had been on it. The email eventually made its way to William A. Douthit, the bureau’s administrative hearing officer.

Moro also wrote to the Missouri Department of Revenue, which sent him a copy of his bill of sale from the car dealership and a copy of the bill of sale from the dealership to a woman with a Florissant address, who bought it less than a month after Moro sold it.

He forwarded copies of those records to the parking bureau and followed with another email. This would surely clear up the matter, he thought.

“I figured they could just cancel my tickets and go after the woman who bought the car from the dealer,” Moro said. “I mean, I gave them her name and address.”

But City Hall still wanted to take him to court.

In a letter dated Jan. 28, Douthit said the bureau had not received any information showing that Moro’s plates were lost or stolen.

“I’m not sure how many times I need to tell them they weren’t lost, they weren’t stolen. I cut them in half and threw them away,” Moro said.

“So basically, they’re telling me to file a false police report,” he said.

Douthit’s letter said Moro had not provided “a preponderance of credible evidence” proving that the bureau should dismiss or invalidate the tickets.

In short, City Hall’s position is that state records showing both Moro’s sale of the car and the purchase of that same car by a Florissant woman is not enough to prove that Moro didn’t own the car when it was being ticketed.

Since Moro’s plates were never on the car after he sold it, he figures some parking enforcer wrote down the car’s vehicle identification number, and that led them to Moro.

That fits with state records — now in the bureau’s possession, thanks to Moro — which show that as of Nov. 3, more than two years after buying the car, the Florissant woman had not registered the title for the car nor obtained license plates for it.

Aside from not having to pay pesky parking tickets, one of the perks of driving around with long-expired temporary tags apparently is that you don’t have to pay registration fees and personal property taxes, or buy new license plates.

That left Moro as the last person to have registered ownership of the car with the state.

Still, this seemed like a problem easily fixed with a phone call — if talking to someone in the parking bureau was anywhere close to simple.

Last week, I called the bureau looking for Douthit. I was told I’d reached a third-party call center that does not keep his phone number. A call center worker suggested I call the treasurer’s office, another number they don’t keep.

Using sophisticated reporting techniques (Google), I got a number for Felice McClendon, spokesperson for Treasurer Adam Layne.

Her voicemail suggested that I leave a message or send an email, but then the City Hall voicemail system told me her phone couldn’t take messages. So I emailed her.

McClendon responded, telling me she had requested Douthit’s contact information from the office’s custodian of records and told me to file a Sunshine Law request. Five days later, I received two numbers for Douthit.

Two messages left at a business number, Education Equity LLC, and two messages left at a personal number were not returned.

Moro said his court hearing is pending to allow him to gather evidence, something he thought he had already done.

When asked to sum up his City Hall experience, Moro kept it accountant-like, accurate and brief:

“It’s ridiculous.”

