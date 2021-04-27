 Skip to main content
St. Louis man arrested after loaded handgun found in his luggage at security checkpoint at Dane County Regional Airport
St. Louis man arrested after loaded handgun found in his luggage at security checkpoint at Dane County Regional Airport

A St. Louis man was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in his luggage at a security checkpoint at the Dane County Regional Airport, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Quadricous Q. Sanford, 31, was stopped at the security checkpoint at 5:12 p.m., Lt. Christopher Moore said in a report.

Sanford, who does not have a carry and conceal permit, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Moore said.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer told the State Journal that Sanford said he was rushing to get to the airport and forgot the gun was in his bag.

