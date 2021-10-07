St. Mary's no longer ending midwife program

SSM Health no longer plans to end its employed nurse midwife program at St. Mary’s Hospital or shift to using community midwives, officials said Thursday, nearly a week after saying the program would end Dec. 31 because it is not financially viable.

“We will take the feedback our community has provided as an opportunity to strengthen and evolve the program through input and conversation with our team, our patients and the community,” SSM Health spokesperson Kim Sveum said Thursday in a statement. “We have learned over the past week that we need to learn more.”

SSM Health administrators said in an internal email Oct. 1 that the midwife program, which started in 2018, would cease at the end of the year because it was unsustainable. On Monday, a statement said the hospital was looking at ways patients could use community-based midwives instead.

Late Tuesday, another statement said the existing program would continue “until a new, sustainable model is in place.”

Sveum said Thursday there are no longer plans to end the program at any time or transition to community midwives, who say they mostly oversee deliveries in homes.

"We are thrilled that women and birthing people/families in Madison and the surrounding communities will continue to have options and choices for comprehensive women's health care and birth," Jessica Vaughan, one of the four nurse midwives employed at St. Mary’s, said Thursday in a statement.

"This is a day of celebration for all of us who care about the right of pregnant people to partner with the health care practitioner who fits them best," said Ingrid Andersson, a community midwife in Madison.

Since June 2018, certified nurse midwives have overseen about 364 deliveries at St. Mary’s, including 139 last year, Vaughan said. The hospital has about 2,100 births a year.

Nurse midwives are available at Madison’s other birthing hospital, UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0