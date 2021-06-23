 Skip to main content
St. Mary's trauma center upgraded to level II
St. Mary's trauma center upgraded to level II

SSM Health (copy) (copy)
COBURN DUKEHART

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison is now a level II trauma center, meaning the American College of Surgeons has verified that the hospital has the resources and staff to care for patients with serious life- or limb-threatening injuries.

Seven trauma surgeons and eight trauma advanced practice providers were added to the St. Mary’s trauma team, the hospital said. Services were aligned to include around-the-clock coverage for trauma, high-risk obstetrics and several specialties.

UW Hospital in Madison and Froedtert Hospital near Milwaukee are the only level I trauma centers in Wisconsin. St. Mary's had been level III and UnityPoint Health-Meriter is a level IV trauma center. 

