Staff shortages continue to affect operations at Wisconsin juvenile correctional facilities, monitor finds (copy) (copy)

An increasing resident population and inadequate staffing at Wisconsin’s juvenile correctional facilities in northern Wisconsin continue to have a “profound impact on daily operations,” a court-appointed monitor wrote in her latest assessment of conditions at the schools.

It was the second report in a row in which the monitor, Teresa Abreau, appointed to assess compliance with court orders and make an ongoing assessment of conditions at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls in Irma, found that the facilities are understaffed.

“For the second time, the Monitor observed firsthand the lack of available staff at LHS/CLS,” the report states. “LHS/CLS was in a staffing crisis during this reporting period. Staff vacancies and leaves continue to be high during this reporting period at LHS/CLS and across (the state Department of Corrections.)”

DOC, in a statement, highlighted the recent addition of five teachers and three youth counselors, and the graduations of seven counselors from the state Division of Juvenile Corrections Academy. DOC has also expanded efforts to recruit staff, the agency said.

The monitor’s report, the 14th since 2019, was filed Sept. 9 in U.S. District Court in Madison as part of the settlement of a class action lawsuit brought by the ACLU of Wisconsin, the Juvenile Law Center and Quarles & Brady law firm that highlighted dangerous conditions and abuse faced by teens at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls in Irma.

The report covers a period between April and the end of July.

The schools are slated to be closed and replaced by a facility in Milwaukee County under a bill signed into law in April by Gov. Tony Evers. Last month, the Milwaukee Common Council gave initial approval to a site for the facility on the city’s north side. The city must still approve zoning changes, and the state will conduct an environmental impact study. The monitor’s report notes that while the new facility will be an improvement, it’s still years away.

In the meantime, inadequate staffing levels in the living units present “very significant problems for youth and staff,” states the report. “The current staffing situation is having a profound negative impact on daily operations.”

Daily schedules were adjusted to keep the ratio of staff to youth at an effective level, but that led to more youths being confined to their rooms due to staffing levels, not because of behavior problems.

It’s also resulted in changes to educational settings and overall programming, along with reduced recreation and increased idle time, the monitor said.

The confinements are “not ideal,” the monitor’s report concluded, but “given the staffing crisis during this reporting period, it does appear to be necessary in many instances.”

Still, the ACLU of Wisconsin and Juvenile Law Center said in a statement they are “deeply concerned” about the room confinements.

“This type of prolonged room confinement is at the heart of our original lawsuit against the facilities and cannot reoccur,” Kate Burdick, senior attorney at JLC wrote in a joint statement for JLC and the ACLU. “As we know, because their emotional, social and behavioral development is incomplete, confining youth alone in a room can exacerbate pre-existing mental health disorders, causing trauma, depression, anxiety, and increased risk of suicide and self-harm.”

Burdick wrote that it’s expected the situation will abate this fall as staff vacations end and more staff are hired.

“We believe the facility staff are working hard to remedy this issue, and we will continue to closely monitor conditions at both facilities and hope to see dramatic improvements by the October site visit,” Burdick wrote.

Burden eased

In a statement, the state Department of Corrections, which operates the facilities, said the report “reflects improved youth attitudes, a positive and engaged staff, and an increase in hires that led to August data showing significantly reduced use of operational room confinement, increased recreation time and more education activities taking place in the school building.”

“It has certainly been difficult on the youth in our care and a challenge for our staff,” said DOC secretary Kevin Carr said in the statement. “Thankfully, we’ve been able to ease the burden a bit with recent hires and we have more staff reinforcements on the way.”

While the teacher vacancy rate at the schools is lower than in the previous reporting period, the monitor wrote, the vacancy rate for social workers is “very high” at 75%. Nine of 12 social worker positions were vacant.

“This is a critical role that should be made a recruiting priority, the report states. “Recruiting in general is still a challenge due to the location of LHS/CLS, uncertainty as to when/if LHS/CLS will close, and for educators, the year-round school calendar and thus, hiring needs to continue.”

The population at the schools remained high, reaching 85 inmates in mid-August after a steady climb during the period from April through July. As of Sept. 9, the combined population at the two schools was 83 inmates, according to DOC.

“Despite these challenges, leadership, and staff at LHS/CLS continued to remain positive during the site visit and committed to improving conditions of confinement for youth and staff,” the monitor wrote.