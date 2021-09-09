State agency dismisses divestment complaint against UW Foundation

The complaint alleges that UW Foundation’s investment in oil, gas and coal companies violates a 2009 law stipulating that nonprofit entities have a duty to invest in line with their charitable missions. The group argues the foundation’s investment in companies driving climate change acts in opposition to the university’s best interests because it “directly imperils” the lives of UW-Madison students and threatens the physical campus.

DFI has the power to regulate and conduct investigations into charitable organizations, including private university foundations. But the agency, in a decision sent to the UW Foundation and Climate Defense Project on Tuesday, said the 2009 law that the legal group is relying on to make its argument is silent on who has enforcement power when violations occur.

“Needless to say, this is a problem,” DFI chief legal counsel Matthew Lynch wrote in the decision. “Just as a right without a remedy often amounts to no right at all, a statutory duty that cannot be enforced is little more than an aspiration.”

DFI is willing to assist any lawmaker who wants to close the loophole and give DFI or another agency enforcement power, Lynch wrote.