State attorney general race could decide fate of election fraud allegations against WEC

If a Republican wins the 2022 state attorney general election, five of Wisconsin’s elections commissioners — three Democrats and two Republicans — could face criminal charges.

The sitting Wisconsin attorney general, Democrat Josh Kaul, has made it clear he will not be charging any members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission for the actions the members took early in the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when the Wisconsin Legislature was one of the least active in the nation.

The two Republicans challenging Kaul, former state representative Adam Jarchow and current Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney, have indicated that the commissioners could be brought before a jury if they unseat Kaul.

Such a case could be a touchstone in the fallout from the 2020 election, which numerous recounts and court cases have confirmed Joe Biden won by more than 20,000 votes over Donald Trump, even if Trump has refused to accept the result and continued to claim, without evidence, that the election was “stolen.”

Allegations

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has recommended five of Wisconsin’s elections commissioners face criminal charges for how they advised local elections officials to not send Special Voting Deputies into nursing homes because of the pandemic, even though state law requires it.

In an interview Friday, Schmaling said the WEC gave an “unlawful directive.”

Initially, the Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously, 6-0, to suspend the use of SVDs. Later, Republican appointee Bob Spindell voted against the measure. Spindell was also one of the Republicans who acted as a so-called “alternate” elector, signing official-looking documents calling for Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes to be given to Trump instead of Biden on the same day the true electors voted the state’s 10 electoral votes to Biden.

On Friday, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said she would not file charges, asserting that she does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute the commissioners. The Sheriff’s Office had recommended charges of felony misconduct in public office, felony election fraud as an election official and two misdemeanor counts of being party to the crime of election fraud.

Schmaling has said he would prefer the state to prosecute the case rather than a locality, arguing the allegations constitute “a statewide issue.”

“Who better to look at this than on a state level?” Schmaling continued, noting that the statute of limitations for election fraud is six years. “He (Kaul) is asking Wisconsinites for four more years. I would ask him to look hard at this and to do his job.”

Kaul has called the Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigation a “publicity stunt” and “abuse of authority.” Elections officials denounced it, too, arguing that the attention drawn to the case elevated false claims of widespread election fraud and demonized elections officials doing their best during an unprecedented election.

Kaul is a Democrat. Hanson and Schmaling are Republicans.

Challengers

In Fond du Lac County, Toney is prosecuting more election fraud cases than any other district attorney in Wisconsin. On Thursday, he filed election fraud charges against five people, bringing his county’s total of ongoing election fraud criminal cases to seven and the state’s total to 10.

Among those charged was a homeless person who used a post office box as their address when registering to vote, which isn’t allowed; writing down an intersection or a park bench as a home address for the purposes of voter registration is allowed. Another person charged Thursday, who also accused of writing down a PO Box as a voting address, allegedly told police that they had voted for Trump, that since Trump lost “it didn’t matter” if they had registered incorrectly, and then falsely asserted “the election was cheated” and “they took it away from Trump.”

In a statement to The Journal Times, Toney indicated he would likely support prosecuting the WEC commissioners who voted to suspend SVDs.

Toney noted that the Wisconsin attorney general does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute cases as he or she sees fit, but rather can prosecute when called upon by local law enforcement officials — with very few exceptions, such as in cases of racketeering, where the AG does have jurisdiction.

“Election fraud prosecutorial authority is vested in district attorneys, and I am currently prosecuting election fraud cases,” Toney said. “As Attorney General, I would support and assist our local district attorneys and law enforcement in any election related investigation or prosecution to defend the integrity of our electoral process. If law enforcement or a district attorney requested the Attorney General’s Office handle the investigation or prosecution I would step in as Attorney General and the DOJ (Department of Justice) would take the case, including the SVD violation.”

Jarchow was more direct. In a tweet Friday, he wrote: “Kaul is an epic failure. Wisconsin’s Attorney General should take off his partisan blinders and investigate allegations of election fraud/lawbreaking.”

2022 elections The Wisconsin attorney general election this year is one of a few statewide races that could have a significant impact on future elections. If Gov. Tony Evers loses to one of his Republican challengers and the Republicans maintain control of the Legislature, the GOP will likely have its election bills signed, including restrictions on donations communities are allowed to accept for the purposes of funding elections and limits on absentee ballot drop boxes. In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Ron Johnson, a Republican who had planned to vote to not certify Joe Biden's 2020 election win but changed his mind within hours following the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is seeking re-election. Current Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive and former Assembly Majority Leader Tom Nelson, and current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are the leading Democrats aiming to unseat Johnson. There's also the secretary of state election. Some Republicans, upset over the actions of the Wisconsin Elections Commission in recent cycles, have proposed empowering the secretary of state with election oversight powers. The office is held by Doug La Follette, a Democrat. For those elections, the primary is Aug. 9 and final election is Nov. 8.

