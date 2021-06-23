State board backs 220-acre addition to Devil's Lake State Park for $1.64M

The money to purchase the land would come from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, which the state uses to purchase new land for parks and recreation areas. Lemke said the $1.64 million purchase price comes in below two appraisals on the 220 acres, which valued the property at $1.78 million and $1.73 million.

"It is a very exciting property," said Terry Hilgenberg, a member of the Natural Resources Board, which is the policy-setting arm of the DNR.

The 220 acres — owned by Alex and Alma Steuber Family, LLC — is mostly wooded and bordered by Highway 12 to the west, Ho-Chunk Nation-owned land to the south, and the park and conservation land to the east and north.

Located outside of Baraboo and 45 minutes north of Madison, the approximately 9,200-acre Devil's Lake was created in 1911 and is the third-oldest state park.