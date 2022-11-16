State gives nursing homes Medicaid rate boost as facilities close, downsize

The state Department of Health Services is boosting Medicaid rates to nursing homes, as many of the facilities have closed or downsized in recent years even as the state's aging population grows.

The state will increase reimbursement rates from 77% of Medicaid costs this year to 91% next year, the health department said Wednesday. The move implements a key recommendation in 2020 from the Governor’s Task Force on Caregiving, tying a significant amount of the increase to direct care nursing and supporting the health care workforce in wages and benefits, DHS said.

“Building on the long-term care funding provisions contained in the 2021-2023 state budget, DHS has implemented bold steps to further invest in our state’s fragile nursing home system and has done so in a way that targets dollars where they are most desperately needed,” John Sauer, CEO of LeadingAge Wisconsin, which represents nursing homes, said in a statement released by DHS.

"Rate increases in the support services and direct care cost centers will help Wisconsin nursing home providers ensure quality care while also addressing ongoing financial challenges, including increased operational costs due to COVID-19 and increased inflation," said Rick Abrams, CEO of the Wisconsin Health Care Association, which also represents nursing homes.

At least seven Wisconsin nursing homes announced closures since last year and staffing shortages led others to shutter some beds, for a total loss of more than 2,000 beds — the equivalent of 29 nursing homes — since the COVID-19 pandemic began, LeadingAge Wisconsin said early this year. Another five facilities closed in 2020.

The seven closures include four in rural southwest Wisconsin. The Iowa County Board said in January it was closing Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center west of Dodgeville, citing staffing challenges and the need for costly repairs. In October 2021, Bethel Home in Viroqua said it was closing its nursing home and converting it into an assisted living facility, as Attic Angel Place in Madison did in 2017.

Zimmerman Nursing Home in Reedsburg and Woods Crossing at Woods Point in Brodhead closed last year.

Last month, Aspirus Health said it was closing its nursing home in Portage, at Aspirus Tivoli Community, to focus on assisted living.

This month, Watertown-based Illuminus, formerly known as Marquardt, said it was closing its nursing home in Cuba City, known as Epione Pavilion. Illuminus cited the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health care labor shortage and having an outdated facility.

A DHS directory last month lists 349 nursing homes, down from 397 in 2016.

Part of the reason for the decrease in nursing homes and beds is an increase in demand for assisted living, for which the state had 64,057 beds in 2021, up from 59,224 in 2016, according to a state report in February.

Wisconsin's population age 65 and older is expected to grow by 72% from 2015 to 2040, compared to 12% growth predicted for the overall population during the same period.