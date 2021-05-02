State health insurance pool for schools could save money, has bipartisan interest

With HSA contributions, most of those districts would still save money, though less. But McFarland and Waunakee would lose money, and Madison would lose $1.9 million.

Jina Jonen, human resources director for the Oregon schools, said the district is "always open to investigating new and innovative ways to offer an attractive health insurance plan at a reasonable cost ... In my opinion, the rising cost of health insurance is not sustainable for public school districts.”

Trade-offs

UW-Madison business professor Justin Sydnor, who specializes in risk and insurance, said insuring more school districts through ETF could be beneficial but questioned the need for a separate pool.

“The high-level idea of leveraging ETF’s expertise at creating a big pooled plan and getting some competition among insurers makes some sense,” he said. “But why propose an entirely new program? Why not just work on whatever the issues are that are preventing more school districts from taking advantage of it?”