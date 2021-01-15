State issues consumption warning for Lake Superior smelt over PFAS contamination

State officials are recommending people limit consumption of smelt from Lake Superior because of PFAS contamination.

As part of a statewide monitoring campaign, the Department of Natural Resources collected smelt from two locations about 30 miles apart in Lake Superior -- one near the Apostle Islands, the other off Port Wing.

Fish from both locations had high levels of PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonate), one of thousands of synthetic compounds known as “forever chemicals” that have been linked to cancer, liver disease, and reproductive problems and may interfere with the effectiveness of vaccines.

Based on the findings, the Department of Health Services recommends eating Lake Superior rainbow smelt only once a month.

An invasive species, rainbow smelt are popular among anglers, predator fish and birds. Some anglers will catch smelt through the ice, but the majority of smelt harvest occurs in the springtime as the fish migrate into nearshore areas to spawn.