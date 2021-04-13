BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District has allowed a “racially hostile environment” to exist in its schools, state officials have found after verifying 19 incidents of misconduct, including several times students used the “N word” between 2016 and 2020.

The state Department of Public Instruction has given school administrators 30 days to produce a plan for updating district policies and for preventing racial harassment that the state has called “severe, pervasive and persistent.”

The state finding, which was handed down Friday, stems from a race discrimination complaint filed by Darnisha Garbade, an African American mother of former Burlington students who also is founder of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism group.

Quote "I was treated as if I was the problem, instead of racism being the problem." Darnisha Garbade, founder of Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism

School Superintendent Stephen Plank voiced regret that students had been exposed to racial harassment in the district. Plank vowed to comply with the state’s order and to lead Burlington schools into “a new era.”

“The Burlington Area School District would never intentionally treat black and brown students differently based on race,” Plank said in a statement issued Monday. “We most certainly regret leaving anyone impacted or feeling this way. We have been proactively working to reject all forms of racism, discrimination, and harassment, and share in the goal to dismantle racism in Burlington.”

‘I asked, I begged, I cried’

Garbade said school officials have repeatedly ignored her warnings about racist behavior in the schools starting in 2016, when she had one child in third grade and another in sixth grade.

Speaking at a news conference Monday with colleagues from her coalition, Garbade listed school administrators and other community leaders by name and said many had failed to address the issue of racism in the public school system.

“I asked, I begged, I cried and I pleaded for help,” she said. “I was treated as if I was the problem, instead of racism being the problem.”

The DPI — the state department which oversees public schools — found that Burlington school officials discriminated against one of Garbade’s children based on race by disciplining the child more harshly than other students for bringing a toy gun to school.

Investigators reported finding records of 19 incidents of racial harassment and bullying in the district, including several instances when students directed the “N word” and other racial slurs toward blacks and Hispanics, made offensive racial remarks, and also made sexual comments toward a female student.

In its 33-page report, the state concluded that Burlington school officials had failed to adequately address the incidents and to take steps to prevent such misconduct from continuing.

“Certain individual allegations were addressed,” the report stated, “but there was no formal investigation into the global environment of racial harassment.”

Citing previous situations in other Wisconsin school districts, DPI reported that Burlington could have created an anti-harassment program, used curriculum to promote respect for racial diversity, trained staff to support anti-harassment efforts or engaged law enforcement to collaborate more on the issues, but that none of that occurred.

“There was a significant absence of any districtwide and systematic consideration of how to address underlying causes of the harassment, and ensure such racial harassment would not continue,” the report stated.

Plank: Action already taken

Laura Bielefeldt, a member of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said she hopes the report is a wakeup call for the school district. She expressed doubts, however, that district officials would take the steps necessary to fix the problem.

“I’m hopeful that this will be an awakening,” Bielefeldt said.

In addition to developing a plan for preventing discriminatory behavior, the state is giving the school district 30 days to review its past reporting procedures and to enact guidelines for future reporting of racial harassment.

Plank, in his response, stated that the district already has taken action ahead of the state’s order, including what he described as education and training taking place districtwide. He also said student clubs have been established to give students “a safe space” to share and discuss their experiences.

Noting that one in five Burlington students is part of a minority group, Plank said officials thought they already had created an environment where all students were treated properly.

“We are stunned and enraged by the peer-to-peer microaggressions, racist vandalism on school property, individuals continuing to use racial slurs and other acts that create a hostile environment,” he said. “We will continue to address these wrongdoings directly.”

Background

Garbade filed her complaint of race discrimination against her children in March 2020. When the school district had nearly completed its own investigation, finding no evidence of racism, Garbade took her case to DPI.

The state ruled that school officials had failed to adequately investigate Garbade’s complaint, finding also that her child was indirectly made to feel “part of the problem” for the racist attacks on her.

“This both perpetuated the racially hostile environment and is evidence of BASD’s failure to appropriately respond to the racially hostile environment,” the state concluded.

While her complaint was being reviewed by the school district and then the state, Garbade pushed for public debate about racism through the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. The group has protested outside City Hall and at School Board meetings.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty has announced plans to create a special task force to examine race relations in the community, including representation from the coalition.

Hecklers at news conference

Critics have accused Garbade’s group of wrongfully depicting Burlington as a racist community. Hecklers turned out Monday to disrupt the news conference at Echo Park where Garbade and her group discussed the new state report on the schools.

Garbade was joined at the press event by Elisabeth Lambert, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union. Lambert said the ACLU is supporting Garbade in her push to ensure equal treatment of racial minorities in the Burlington school system.

Lambert said the ACLU would consider all of its options once the school district has met its 30-day deadline to respond to the state.

“We’re going to look closely at that,” Lambert said. “We’re going to be weighing in on whether we think the district is following through.”