Consultant hired to lead Burlington task force on racial issues

Only one alderman voted against the hiring of the Brookfield-based consulting agency, believing the move to be "an overreach."

Daniel Schroeder, a representative of Organization Development Consultants, told the city council Wednesday that "This can be a shot in the arm that shows the City of Burlington and its key constituents that you are very committed to moving forward, to be more inclusive." 

Investigation of Burlington High teacher focusing solely on his lesson plan

Burlington High School officials are investigating whether one of its teachers posted a lesson plan "that violated district policies" for students before heading to D.C. ahead of the Trump rally that turned into a deadly riot. Whether high school social studies teacher Jeff Taff was at the Capitol on Wednesday is not relevant to the investigation, according to the Burlington Area School District. "If the district were to ever confirm a staff member’s involvement in a criminal activity, that would be a separate issue," officials said.