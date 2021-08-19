State seeks to admit video of Rittenhouse in separate incident threatening to shoot men with AR-15

Two weeks before he shot three people in Kenosha, killing two, Kyle Rittenhouse was captured on video threatening to shoot men he believed were shoplifting at a pharmacy, according to prosecutors.
In the video, according to an “other acts” motion filed by prosecutors this week, a person prosecutors identify as Rittenhouse is on the side of a street, watching several people leaving a CVS Pharmacy. “Bro, I wish I had my (expletive) AR, I’d start shooting rounds at them,” Rittenhouse says, according to the motion.
Rittenhouse is not visible in the video, nor is the person with him. The brief video, shot from across a busy street at night, shows a group of people leaving a CVS carrying bags and loading them into the trunk of a car. “It looks like one of them has a weapon,” the person prosecutors identify as Rittenhouse states. The CVS, which is neighbored by what appears to be a multistory office building, does not appear to be in the Kenosha area.
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger is asking that the jury at Rittenhouse’s trial see the video as evidence of Rittenhouse’s state of mind on the night 15 days later on Aug. 25, 2020, when the Antioch teenager came to Kenosha during protests while armed with an AR-15-style rifle and shot three men, killing two.
Rittenhouse is scheduled to go to trial Nov. 1.
In an affidavit, Binger states that the prosecution obtained the video on Aug. 12. It does not state the source of the video.
According to Binger, Rittenhouse “apparently believed, with no actual evidence, that these individuals (in the video) were shoplifting from the store” as he was watching from across the street.
“The video from only 15 days earlier … provides crucial insight” into Rittenhouse’s state of mind, the motion argues.
“It shows that the defendant eagerly made assumptions about the intentions of others even though he knew absolutely nothing about what was going on. The video also demonstrates that the defendant fervently sought to insert himself as an armed vigilante into situations that had nothing to do with him.
“Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the video proves that the defendant was ready and willing to use deadly force in a situation where it was completely unjustified,” the motion states.
Along with the new other acts motion, the state earlier filed a motion seeking to admit a video taken from Kenosha’s lakefront weeks before the August shooting that shows Rittenhouse punching a girl who had been in a dispute with his sister. In that video, Rittenhouse punches a young woman from behind, running away when passersby intervene telling him not to “put his hands on a female.”
The defense has yet to respond to the new motion.
In “other acts” motions, prosecutors ask the court to admit evidence that is not directly part of the crime alleged in a case, but which they argue shows a pattern of behavior or mindset relevant to the case. The state must show that the evidence is relevant, and not simply prejudicial to the defendant. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder will make the decision whether or not the evidence is relevant to the case and whether it can be presented to the jury.
Rittenhouse is charged with first degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, first degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and attempted first degree intentional homicide for shooting and severely injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis.
Rittenhouse and his supporters have maintained that he was acting in self defense.
In addition to the other acts motion, the state filed a motion to require the defense to turn over the names of those who have donated to his Rittenhouse’s legal defense or toward his $2 million bond, or who have purchased branded Rittenhouse merchandise through the Rittenhouse family’s website FreeKyleUSA.
“It is likely that there are individuals who reside in Kenosha County who have donated to the defendant’s legal defense funds. If any of them are potential jurors in this case, the Court and the parties have the right to know about this,” the motion states.
According to an affidavit filed with the court, the state sought that information from defense attorney Mark Richards. In an emailed response to Binger’s request, included with the motion, Richards states that the defense has no contact with the FightBack Foundation that had raised the $2 million for Rittenhouse’s bond. “We actually requested (a) donor list & were denied,” Richards stated in his response. Richards does not address sales through the Rittenhouse family website.
Attorneys are scheduled to argue motions filed in the case at a hearing Sept. 17.
A pretrial hearing in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide case took place Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
Rittenhouse, 18, is facing the possibility of life in prison for shooting three men, killing two and injuring a third, during protests in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer last August.
At Friday's hearing in Kenosha County Circuit Court — the first in-person appearance for Rittenhouse since he was extradited to Wisconsin in November — attorneys discussed scheduling for the case moving forward.