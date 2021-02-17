State superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr apologizes for racially insensitive tweet

Within hours of advancing in Tuesday's state superintendent election, candidate Deborah Kerr was slammed on social media for a tweet in which she responded to a question posed generally about the first time being called the N-word.

In a response to a tweet from a New York University doctoral student posing the question to the public, Kerr wrote: “I was 16 in high school and white — my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me.”

Kerr posted her response at 5:40 p.m. on Election Day. On Wednesday morning, Nada Elmikashfi chief of staff to Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, called Kerr out, tweeting, "As someone who has been bullied relentlessly and called a monkey and a (N-word) for having big lips — this is just not the level of Karen I wanted to see the day after your primary win.”

The name "Karen" has become synonymous in recent years with white, middle-class women who make aggressive, racially insensitive comments.

Kerr has since deleted her Twitter account and released a statement Wednesday morning apologizing for the tweet, which she acknowledged was insensitive.