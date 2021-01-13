State superintendent candidate stays on ballot after what she calls a 'racially motivated' effort

A candidate for superintendent of public instruction narrowly avoided being knocked off the ballot Tuesday in what she called a “racially motivated” attack against the validity of her campaign by one of her opponents.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked 3-3 on whether to remove Shandowlyn Hendricks-Williams after one of her opponents, Deborah Kerr, filed a complaint stating Hendricks-Williams’ nomination papers should be invalidated. The vote was not along party lines, with Republican appointee Bob Spindell and two Democratic appointees, Ann Jacobs and Mark Thomsen, voting to keep her on the ballot.

The complaint, filed by Kerr, sought to block Hendricks-Williams from the ballot because she used “Dr.” ahead of her name on her nomination papers and because her address on the papers doesn’t match her address on her campaign registration statement.