State superintendent election: Jill Underly raised 16 times more than Deborah Kerr in latest period

In regard to private school vouchers, Democrats have long argued the program diverts tax dollars from public schools to help students attend private school and has increased pressure on public school districts to turn to referendums for operating funds. Republicans say the voucher program provides options for families who are unable to afford private schools and their students who might be struggling in a public district.

In forums leading up to the election, Kerr has said she supports school vouchers and wants to bring the two parties together to find a funding solution, while Underly, who said she is “100% unapologetically pro-public schools,” has called for a freeze in enrollment in the school voucher program, an effort former state superintendent and current Gov. Tony Evers tried unsuccessfully to pass with his first biennial budget.

And, the two candidates clashed on the effect of Act 10, Walker’s 2011 law that effectively ended collective bargaining for public sector unions, on public schools across the state. Underly said the legislation caused districts to turn to referendums year after year for operating funds, while Kerr said she was able to use the legislation to save money in the Brown Deer School District.

Drama on the campaign trail