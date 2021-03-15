Stem cell therapy reverses Parkinson's symptoms in monkeys, UW-Madison study says

“The autologous animals started to move more,” Emborg said. “Where before they needed to grab the cage to stand up, they started moving much more fluidly and grabbing food much faster and easier.”

The monkeys that received allogeneic cells showed no lasting improvements, presumably because their immune systems rejected the transplants.

Scans of brain tissue showed axons intermingling with surrounding tissues after the autologous transplants, and the allogeneic cells walled off from the rest of the brain.

The autologous cells “could grow freely and extend far out within the striatum,” said Yunlong Tao, a scientist in Zhang’s lab and first author of the study. “In the allogeneic monkeys, where the grafts are treated as foreign cells by the immune system, they are attacked to stop the spread of the axons.”

Depression benefit

Parkinson’s disease often involves anxiety and depression. In the monkeys that received autologous transplants, the researchers noted an improvement in symptoms resembling depression and anxiety, such as pacing and disinterest in others and favorite treats.